Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,517,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,877 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.