Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$61.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.84.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$331,133.78. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,594. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.