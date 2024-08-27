Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.81

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.81 and traded as high as C$56.46. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.23, with a volume of 1,175,640 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.81. The stock has a market cap of C$23.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.94%.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
