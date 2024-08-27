Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.81

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.81 and traded as high as C$56.46. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.23, with a volume of 1,175,640 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.81. The stock has a market cap of C$23.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.94%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. In related news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. Also, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.