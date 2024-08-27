BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. CIBC dropped their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$109.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.1208251 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

