BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.07 ($0.05). Approximately 164,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 508,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -203.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at BSF Enterprise

In related news, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,649.74). In other news, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,649.74). Also, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,912.44). 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

