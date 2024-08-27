BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTCS in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BTCS stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. BTCS has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

