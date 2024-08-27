BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTCS in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BTCS stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. BTCS has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

