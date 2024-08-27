Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.47 on Monday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,724,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,227 shares of company stock worth $1,563,527 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Buckle by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

