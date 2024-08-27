Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,600.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,600 ($47.47) and last traded at GBX 3,556 ($46.89), with a volume of 20054289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,214 ($42.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.52) to GBX 3,380 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.29) to GBX 2,700 ($35.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,120 ($41.14).

Get Bunzl alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Price Performance

About Bunzl

The firm has a market cap of £11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,232.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,092.57.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.