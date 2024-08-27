Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,126.53

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,126.53 ($14.86) and traded as low as GBX 981 ($12.94). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.29), with a volume of 44,773 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.10) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,030.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 746.27%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

