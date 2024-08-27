Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $277.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

