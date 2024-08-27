Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BURL stock opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $277.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.