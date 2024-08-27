Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Approximately 956,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,194,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bushveld Minerals

In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,912.44). In other news, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 500,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,593.70). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,912.44). 54.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.