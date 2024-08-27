Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
