Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.21. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 132,190 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Report on CSTE
Caesarstone Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Caesarstone
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caesarstone
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is a support level?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.