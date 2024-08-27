Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.21. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 132,190 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

