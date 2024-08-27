Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

