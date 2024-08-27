Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,285,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,026,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 73,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

