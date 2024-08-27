Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 16,371 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

