Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 71,298 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

EOS stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

