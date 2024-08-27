Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $799.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,551 shares of company stock worth $2,383,679 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

