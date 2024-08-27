Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $799.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,551 shares of company stock worth $2,383,679 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
