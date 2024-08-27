CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Director Robert N. Wilson Acquires 54,000 Shares

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Wilson bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 364,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,809.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CALC opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. CalciMedica, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CalciMedica makes up 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of CalciMedica worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

