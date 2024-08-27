CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Eric W. Roberts Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at $167,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CalciMedica accounts for 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of CalciMedica worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

