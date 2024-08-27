Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.98). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.78).

Caledonian Trust Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.