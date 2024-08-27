Callan Family Office LLC Invests $154,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 57,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

