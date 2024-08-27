Callan Family Office LLC Invests $250,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

