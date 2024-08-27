Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THS opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

