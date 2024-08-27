Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.