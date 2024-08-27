Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

