Callan Family Office LLC Takes $206,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UPS opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

