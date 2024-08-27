Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 5,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.
About Cambria Cannabis ETF
The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.
