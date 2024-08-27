Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $124.44.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after acquiring an additional 206,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

