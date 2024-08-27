Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $133.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after purchasing an additional 206,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

