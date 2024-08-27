Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

