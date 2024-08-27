Campbell Soup (CPB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.07-3.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPB opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

