Canaan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 2,412 call options.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canaan by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 3,482,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canaan by 33.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,333 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,557 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAN. Nomura Securities upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.