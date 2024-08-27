Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$3.99. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 24,333 shares traded.

CNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canacol Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

