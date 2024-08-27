Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$3.99. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 24,333 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canacol Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNE
Canacol Energy Price Performance
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canacol Energy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.