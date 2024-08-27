Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$717.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

