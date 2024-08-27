Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Glj Research boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $13.53 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $895.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

