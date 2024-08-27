Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of CANG stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

