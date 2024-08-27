CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading 7.2% Higher

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 47,604,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 145,866,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

