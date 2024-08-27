Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.67

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.67 and traded as high as $34.39. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 57,954 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $578.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

