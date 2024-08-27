Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE CPRI opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $1,865,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

