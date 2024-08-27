Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.32.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
