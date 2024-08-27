Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

