CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRGX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,683,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 854,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,009,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

