CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $17,154,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $17,042,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $4,222,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,994 shares of company stock worth $2,396,053. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

