CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.46

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $6.70. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 13,818 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

