Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 33,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 328,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.30.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

