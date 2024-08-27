CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAVA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.08.

CAVA Group stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

