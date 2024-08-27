Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celcuity by 189.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $3,545,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

