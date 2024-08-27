CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Shares Up 11%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

