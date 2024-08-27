CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.27.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Further Reading
